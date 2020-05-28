STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Texas Restaurant Chain Sues Scottsdale, Agent, for COVID-19 Business Losses

HOUSTON — A Mexican restaurant chain has sued Scottsdale Insurance Co. and insurance agent Terry Slater, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained due to government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Ybarra Investments Inc. d/b/a Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen says it bought additional insurance to cover the loss of business income and extra expenses caused by the actions of a civil authority that prohibits access to its insured premises.

The COVID-19 civil authority orders caused a direct physical loss or ...

Associated Law Firms

Matthews & Associates

Segal McCambridge SInger & Mahoney



Associated Documents

Complaint



