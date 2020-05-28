STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Chiropractor Accuses Hartford of Bad Faith, Breach of Contract in COVID-19 Case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida chiropractic office has sued Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when several clients cancelled their appointments due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

The complaint, originally filed by Florida Wellness Center of Tallahassee in the Leon County, Fla., Circuit Court on April 25, was removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida on May 27.

Florida Wellness contends that as a result of Governor Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order, its current and potential patients have been unable to seek chiropractic treatment, resulting in significant financial losses. It ...

Associated Law Firms

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP

The Landau Law Group



Associated Documents

Complaint



