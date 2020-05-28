STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Chicago Eatery Files COVID-19 Coverage Class Action Against Erie Insurance
May 28, 2020
CHICAGO — Chicago’s oldest Italian restaurant has filed a proposed class action against Erie Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on May 26, The Italian Village Restaurant Inc. and its owner, Capitanini Real Estate Investments Inc., maintain that the executive orders triggered coverage under their commercial property policy.
Plaintiffs further maintain that the presence of COVID-19 on or around their insured property has rendered it unsafe and unfit for its ...
Associated Law Firms
Hinkhouse Williams Walsh LLP
Konicek & Dillon PC
Associated Documents
Complaint