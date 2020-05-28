STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Eatery Files COVID-19 Coverage Class Action Against Erie Insurance

CHICAGO — Chicago’s oldest Italian restaurant has filed a proposed class action against Erie Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on May 26, The Italian Village Restaurant Inc. and its owner, Capitanini Real Estate Investments Inc., maintain that the executive orders triggered coverage under their commercial property policy.

Plaintiffs further maintain that the presence of COVID-19 on or around their insured property has rendered it unsafe and unfit for its ...

Associated Law Firms

Hinkhouse Williams Walsh LLP

Konicek & Dillon PC



Associated Documents

Complaint



