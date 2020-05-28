STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dallas Restaurant Chain Sues Insurer, Broker, Demanding COVID-19 Coverage

DALLAS — A Dallas restaurant chain has sued Cincinnati Insurance Co. and its insurance broker, asserting that business interruption losses arising from COVID-19 civil authority orders caused physical loss or damage” that is covered under its “all-risk” policy.

The complaint, removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, was originally filed in the Dallas County District Court by Vandelay Hospitality Group LP, which owns the Hudson House and Drake’s Hollywood restaurants.

Vandelay, through defendant insurance broker Baron Cass, provided notice of claim to Cincinnati on March 17. In response, the insurer’s agent issued a ...

