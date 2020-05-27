STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Mass. Federal Judge Allows Pelvic Mesh Action to Proceed Against American Medical Systems

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has allowed negligent failure-to-warn claim to proceed against American Medical Systems in a pelvic mesh case, finding the plaintiff has presented sufficient evidence that the manufacturer did not adequately warn of certain risks.

In a May 22 opinion, Judge Timothy Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also denied AMS’ motion for summary judgment on the breach of implied warranty and fraud claims for the same reasons.

Elaine Langlois was implanted with an AMS Perigee System with IntePro device on Feb. 17, 206, to treat cystocele, rectocele, and prolapse. Two ...

