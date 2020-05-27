STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Key West Dive Shop Moves to Remand COVID-19 Coverage Action

KEY WEST, Fla. — A Key West dive shop has moved to remand to state court its action demanding coverage from Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Co. for COVID-19 business interruption losses, arguing that the amount in controversy does not meet the $75,000 threshold.

In a May 18 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Mace Marine Inc. d/b/a Conch Republic Divers says the amount of damages at issue is limited to $50,000.

“That is the amount of damages at issue in this case for both the breach of contract claim and declaratory relief ...

