Fla. Dental Practice Files Proposed Class Action, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

MIAMI — A Florida dental practice has filed a proposed class action against Sentinel Insurance Co. and its parent corporation, the Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., seeking coverage for losses it sustained after COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a May 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Reinol A. Gonzalez, D.M.D., P.A. says the orders triggered coverage under his policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.

Beginning in March, Gonzalez was forced to suspend operations and was barred access to ...

