STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Key West Hotel Owner Sues Fireman’s Fund for COVID-19 Business Losses

MIAMI — A Key West, Fla., hotel owner has sued Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co., alleging that the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to sustain direct physical loss to its insured property, triggering coverage under its policy.

In a May 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Island Hotel Properties Inc. contends that Fireman’s Fund improperly its claim for damages and loss of business income without an investigation.

Plaintiff contends that its policy provides defines “communicable disease” as “any disease, bacteria, or virus that may be transmitted directly or indirectly from human or animal ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login