Wash. Dental Practice Files Proposed COVID-19 Class Action Against Insurer

SEATTLE — An Olympia, Wash., dental practice has filed a proposed class action against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on May 22, Suneet S. Bath DMD PS d/b/a Impressions Dentistry Family Cosmetics says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus ...

