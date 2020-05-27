STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ice Cream, Party Goods Companies Demand Coverage for COVID-19 Business Losses
May 27, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. — The owners of an ice cream store chain and a party wares company have filed a proposed class action against their insurers, demanding coverage for business losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.
The May 22 complaint was filed against Continental Western Group LLC and Union Insurance Co. by RPR Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Topsy’s Popcorn & Ice Cream, Topsy’s International Inc., Rammker Inc., and Big Top LLC d/b/a Brookside Party Warehouse.
“Plaintiffs’ premises have been designated by city, county, and state orders as affected with COVID-19,” the lawsuit says. “Plaintiffs have suffered ...
Associated Law Firms
Langdon & Emison
Miller Schirger LLC
Shaffer Lombardo Shurin
Stueve Siegel Hanson
