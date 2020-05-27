STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ice Cream, Party Goods Companies Demand Coverage for COVID-19 Business Losses

TOPEKA, Kan. — The owners of an ice cream store chain and a party wares company have filed a proposed class action against their insurers, demanding coverage for business losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

The May 22 complaint was filed against Continental Western Group LLC and Union Insurance Co. by RPR Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Topsy’s Popcorn & Ice Cream, Topsy’s International Inc., Rammker Inc., and Big Top LLC d/b/a Brookside Party Warehouse.

“Plaintiffs’ premises have been designated by city, county, and state orders as affected with COVID-19,” the lawsuit says. “Plaintiffs have suffered ...

Associated Law Firms

Langdon & Emison

Miller Schirger LLC

Shaffer Lombardo Shurin

Stueve Siegel Hanson



Associated Documents

Complaint



