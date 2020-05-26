STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nev. RV Park Sues K&K Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada RV park and restaurant has sued K&K Insurance, seeking a ruling that the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders caused it to sustain business losses that are insured under its policy.

In a May 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Double Dice RV Park Bar & Grill contends the civil authority orders caused it to sustain direct and indirect physical damage to its property.

“Defendant rejected Plaintiff’s claim for coverage for business loss, business interruption, and other claims, contending, inter alia, that Plaintiff did not ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Kemp Jones LLP

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



