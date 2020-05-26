STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ga. Law Firm Sues Hartford, Seeking Coverage for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

ATLANTA — A law firm that specializes in bankruptcy litigation has filed a class action against Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business losses after COVID-19 executive orders caused it to “significantly curtail its legal practice.”

In a May 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, The Law Office of Karmel S. Davis says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s “Super Stretch” endorsement, which provides coverage for loss of business income and “action of civil authority.”

“The suspension of plaintiff’s legal operation was caused by ‘direct physical loss of or physical ...

