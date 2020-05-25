STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Ind. Court Asks Plaintiffs in Food Flavorings Suit to File Supplemental Jurisdictional Statement

HAMMOND, Ind. –– An Indiana federal court has ordered the plaintiffs in a food flavorings exposure lawsuit to file a supplemental jurisdictional statement that properly alleges the citizenship of two defendants named in the complaint, citing the “importance of determining the Court’s jurisdiction to hear this case.”

In an April 27 opinion and order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana took up the matter of jurisdiction sua sponte.

The plaintiffs were asserted on behalf of Richard Johnson, who said his employment by ConAgra Brands Inc. in its Orville Redenbacher Popcorn Factory exposed him to diacetyl and ...

