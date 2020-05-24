STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Indianapolis Restaurant Sues Society Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

MADISON, Wis. — An Indianapolis restaurant has filed a proposed class action against Society Insurance, seeking coverage for losses it sustained when COVID-19-related civil authority orders forced it to temporarily cease dine-in services.

In a May 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Ambrosia Indy LLC, d/b/a Ambrosia Restaurant contends the orders caused it to suffer direct physical loss of its insured property within the meaning of its policy, resulting in substantial loss of business income.

“These losses are insured under several provisions of Society Insurance’s comprehensive business insurance policy including business ...

