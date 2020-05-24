STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Hearing Aid Retail Chain Sues Insurers in Pa. Federal Court for COVID-19 Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A chain of hearing aid stores has sued its insurers in federal court, seeking coverage for business losses they sustained when civil orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to temporarily close.

In a May 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Ultimate Hearing Solutions accuses the insurers of breaching its policies by refusing to pay its claims for coverage.

Named as defendants are Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co., The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., Twin Cities Fire Insurance Co., Continental Casualty Co. and CNA Financial Corp.

