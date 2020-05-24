STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Francisco Restaurant Sues Atain Specialty Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of a San Francisco restaurant has sued Atain Insurance Co. in federal court, seeking a ruling that business interruption losses arising from civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.

In a May 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Mortar and Pestle Corp. d/b/a Olea Restaurant says the orders constitute a prohibition of access to its property, triggering coverage, and that the loss is not excluded under the policy.

“The policy provides coverage for any current and future civil authority ...

