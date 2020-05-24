STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Gelato Distributor Sues Hartford Underwriters, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Business Losses

CAMDEN, N.J. — A gelato company has sued Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company Inc., seeking coverage for business income losses and extra expenses caused by COVID-19 civil authority actions.

In a May 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, LD Gelato LLC says its policy does not exclude coverage for losses resulting from civil authorities regulating business operations or limiting access to its premises.

LD Gelato owns Baci Gelato, which sells gelato in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It also owns and operates Miele Gelato, which sells kosher gelato and sorbet in ...

Associated Law Firms

Law Office of Roosevelt N. Nesmith LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



