Philly Beer Garden Files Class Action Against Lloyd’s Underwriters for COVID-19 Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia beer garden has filed a proposed class action against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, demanding insurance coverage for business interruption losses arising from COVID-19-related government closure orders.

In a May 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Independence Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a Independence Beer Garden contends that civil authority orders caused to sustain “direct physical loss or damage” insured under its policy.

Independence says it timely submitted a claim for loss of business income and related losses after civil authority orders forced it to shut down. After more than ...

