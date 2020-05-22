STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Indianapolis Restaurants Sue Citizens Insurance for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

INDIANAPOLIS — The owners of 12 Indianapolis restaurants have sued Citizens Insurance Company of America, demanding coverage for business interruption losses they sustained as a result of civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The complaint, originally filed in the Marion County (Ind.) Superior Court, was removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana on May 20.

Plaintiffs are Café Patachou at Clay Terrace LLC, Monon Holding LLC, Napolese at 30 South LLC, Napolese of Keystone Crossing LLC, Napolese LLC, Patachou Inc., Patachou at 49th and Penn LLC, Patachou at Hazel Dell ...

