STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Md. Psychiatrist Sues Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

HARTFORD, Conn. – A Maryland doctor specializing in neurology and psychiatry has sued his insurers, seeking coverage for business interruption losses he sustained when COVID-19 civil authority orders forced him to temporarily close his office.

In a May 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Harvey B. Pats M.D., P.A. accuses The Hartford Fire Insurance Co., Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Commercial Inland Marine Hartford Fire Insurance Co. of wrongly denying his claim.

“The virus is physically impacting Plaintiff. Any effort by Defendants to deny the reality that the virus has caused ...

