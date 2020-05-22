STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dallas Chiropractic Office Sues Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Dallas chiropractic office has sued its insurers in federal court, seeking coverage for business losses it incurred when government stay-at-home orders forced all “non-life-sustaining” businesses in the state to close.

In a May 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Dotexamdr PLLC says the orders caused it to suffer direct physical damage to its property, triggering coverage under its policy issued by The Hartford Fire Insurance Co., Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Commercial Inland Marine Hartford Fire Insurance Co.

“The virus is physically impacting Plaintiff,” Dotexamder contends. “Any ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates

Ury & Moskow



