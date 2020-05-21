STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Yoga Chain Files Class Action Against Cincinnati Insurance, Demands Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A yoga studio chain has filed a proposed class action against Cincinnati Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business losses it suffered as a result of COVID-19 civil authority orders that forced it temporarily close its facilities.

In a May 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Bulldog Yoga Holdings LLC says the insurer has wrongfully repudiated coverage under the policy.

The policy covers loss of business income and extra expense “caused by action of civil authority that prohibits access to the described premises due to direct physical loss of or damage ...

Associated Law Firms

Fleischman Bonner & Rocco

Kaufman Coren & Ress



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login