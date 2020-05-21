STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Wood-Fired Pizza Chain Sues Insurer for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

NASHVILLE — The owner of a wood-fired pizza restaurant chain has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in Tennessee federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it suffered when it was forced to cease dine-in operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

In a May 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Pizza Loves Emily Holdings LLC accuses the insurer of denying its claim without first conducting any meaningful coverage investigation, let alone a “reasonable investigation based on all available information” as required under Tennessee law.

