STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nashville Nightclub Sues AMCO Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville nightclub has sued AMCO Insurance Co., seeking restitution for business losses and damages it has suffered due to government shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amended complaint was originally filed in the Davidson County (Tenn.) Circuit Court. AMCO removed the action to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on May 19.

Nashville Underground LLC, which owns a seven-story restaurant, bar, nightclub and live music venue in downtown Nashville, was forced to close its doors in mid-March after state and county lawmakers issued stay-at-home orders in response to ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login