Ohio Restaurant Sues Liberty Mutual for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

CLEVELAND — An Ohio Italian restaurant has filed a class action against Liberty Mutual Insurance, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when COVID-19 civil authority orders required it to cease dine-in services.

In an April 14 complaint originally filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, Torre Rossa LLC argues that the orders caused it to sustain “direct physical loss or damage,” triggering coverage under its policy. The restaurant further says it is probable that it sustained direct physical loss or damage due to the presence of the virus itself.

The action was removed to the U.S. ...

