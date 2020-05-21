STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ky. Chiropractic Office Sues Erie Insurance, Claims Adjuster Over Denial of COVID-19 Claim
May 21, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky chiropractic office has sued Erie Insurance Exchange in state court, seeking coverage for losses it incurred when government stay-at-home orders forced it to temporarily close.
In a May 18 complaint filed in the Fayette (Ky.) Circuit Court, Lexington Pain & Wellness Center also named Erie insurance adjuster Matthew Runstedler as a defendant, accusing him of denying coverage without investigation the claim, as required by state law.
“Runstedler’s improper denial of coverage is part of a broader, concerted scheme by Erie to unlawfully deny business interruption claims throughout Kentucky and the United States,” the complaint says. ...
