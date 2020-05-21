STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ky. Chiropractic Office Sues Erie Insurance, Claims Adjuster Over Denial of COVID-19 Claim

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky chiropractic office has sued Erie Insurance Exchange in state court, seeking coverage for losses it incurred when government stay-at-home orders forced it to temporarily close.

In a May 18 complaint filed in the Fayette (Ky.) Circuit Court, Lexington Pain & Wellness Center also named Erie insurance adjuster Matthew Runstedler as a defendant, accusing him of denying coverage without investigation the claim, as required by state law.

“Runstedler’s improper denial of coverage is part of a broader, concerted scheme by Erie to unlawfully deny business interruption claims throughout Kentucky and the United States,” the complaint says. ...

Associated Law Firms

Mehr Fairbanks & Peterson



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login