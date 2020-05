STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Rhode Island Restaurant Sues Lloyd’s Underwriters for COVID-19 Business Losses

NEW YORK — A Rhode Island restaurant has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from COVID-19 civil authority orders, which required it to cease dine-in operations.

In a May 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 632 Metacom, Inc. d/b/a Hometown Tavern contends that its policy does not expressly exclude or limit coverage for losses from viruses or communicable diseases like COVID-19. Nor does it expressly exclude or limit coverage for losses sustained as a result of a pandemic, plaintiff maintains.

“Because damage due to ...

