STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Live Event Sound Business Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Losses

NEW YORK — The owner of a live event sound and stage business has sued his insurer in federal court, contending that civil authority shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to sustain insured business losses.

In a May 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, James Servedio contends that the orders triggered coverage under the “Civil Authority” extension of his all-risk policy issued by Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America and/or The Travelers Indemnity Co.

“These Orders and proclamations, as they relate to the closure of ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasely Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login