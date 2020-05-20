STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Law Firm Sues Travelers, Says COVID-19 Orders Caused Covered Property Damage

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania law firm has sued Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, demanding coverage for business income losses it has sustained as a result of civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the firm of Kimmel & Silverman P.C. contends that the orders caused a necessary “suspension” of its “operations” caused by “direct physical loss of or physical damage to” its property.

The law firm was forced to close its four offices on March 16 in compliance with ...

