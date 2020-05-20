STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

'Unwrapping Gregory Packaging: Proving No Business Income Coverage for COVID-19 Closures,' by Christopher J. Boggs

[Editor's note: Christopher J. Boggs, CPCU, ARM, ALCM, LPCS, AAI, APA, CWCA, CRIS, AINS, joined the insurance industry in 1990. He is the Executive Director of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (Big "I") Virtual University. His current duties involve researching, writing, and teaching property and casualty insurance coverages and concepts to Big "I" members and others in the insurance industry. This article was originally published on Big I's website. Replies to this commentary are welcome.]

Several lawsuits have already been filed across the US attempting to prove the business income policy is triggered by the ...

