STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

J&J Announces Discontinuation of Talc-Based Baby Powder in U.S. and Canada

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– Saying that it remains “steadfastly confident in the safety” of its Baby Powder, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health has opted to permanently discontinue its talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder, it announced today.

In the May 19 press release, the company, which has been named in nearly 20,000 personal injury lawsuits contending that use of the talc-based product has caused the development of ovarian cancer, among other injuries, stated that demand for Baby Powder “has been declining due in large part to changes in consumer habits and fueled by misinformation around the safety of the product and a ...

Registered User Login