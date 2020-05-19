STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Magazine Appeals Judge’s Refusal to Force Insurer to Pay COVID-19 Business Interruption Claims

NEW YORK — A Hamptons, N.Y., lifestyle magazine has appealed a New York federal judge’s refusal to order Sentinel Insurance Co. to immediately cover its business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders.

On May 18, Social Life Magazine Inc. filed a notice of interlocutory appeal with the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The magazine plans to challenge Judge Valerie Caproni of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York’s oral denial of its motion for a preliminary injunction requiring Sentinel to pay Social Life’s claim.

According to its ...

Associated Law Firms

Gabriel Fischbarg

Steptoe & Johnson



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login