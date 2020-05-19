STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

LA Restaurant Sues Travelers, Demands Coverage for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles restaurant housed in a building owned by Mark Geragos of the law firm of Geragos & Geragos has sued The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Los Angeles on May 15, Mark’s Engine Company No. 28 Restaurant LLC contends that “stay-at-home” orders issued by state and local lawmakers trigger coverage under its “all-risk” policy’s “Business Income and Extra Expense Coverage” section.

The complaint also names Los Angeles Mayor Eric ...

Associated Law Firms

Dhillon Law Group

Geragos & Geragos

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher



Associated Documents

Complaint



