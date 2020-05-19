STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Perfume Store Sues Chubb for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Miami designer perfume retailer has sued its insurer in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to close its doors.

In a May 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, 4-Up Corp. d/b/a Miami Lakes Perfumes contends that coverage is triggered under its policy issued by Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. d/b/a Chubb because it has sustained physical loss and damage.

“The vast majority within the scientific community recognize that COVID- 19 as a cause of physical ...

