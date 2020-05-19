STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.C. Restaurants Sue for Coverage Following COVID-19 Cancellation of College Basketball Tourneys

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owners of several Greensboro, N.C., restaurants have sued their insurers, seeking coverage for business interruption losses they sustained when the NCAA and ACC college basketball tournaments set for March at the Greensboro Coliseum were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on May 18, plaintiffs contend the COVID-19 civil authority orders, which also required them to close their doors to dine-in customers, have caused them to incur physical loss insured under their policies.

“Insurers, including defendants, have denied nearly every claim ...

Associated Law Firms

BatesCarey

Brown Faucher Peraldo & Benson LLC

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

Conn Kavanaugh Rosenthal Peisch & Ford

Huff Powell Bailey

Nelson Mullins

Steptoe & Johnson

Young Moore and Henderson



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login