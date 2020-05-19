STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Diego Barbershops Sue Farmers Insurance for COVID-19 Business Income Losses

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego barbershops have filed a class action against their insurers in federal court, seeking coverage for business interruption losses they sustained after COVID-19 civil authority orders forced them to close.

In a May 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Pappy’s Barber Shops Inc. and Pappy’s Barber Shop Poway Inc. contend that the insurers have refused to pay claims for business income losses and other covered expenses incurred by policyholders for the physical loss and damage to their property.

Named as defendants are Farmers Group Inc., Farmers Insurance ...

