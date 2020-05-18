STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Law Firm Sues State Lawmakers, Seeks to Overturn ‘Unduly Excessive’ Stay-At-Home Orders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo, N.Y., law firm has sued New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and state attorney general Letitia James, seeking to overturn what it deems “arbitrary, unduly excessive” COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, arguing that they violate business’ constitutional rights.

In a May 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, HoganWillig PPLC contends that the medical data available to the Governor since mid-April compel a finding that the emergency powers being exercised by the governor have been abused and “infringe on the rights and liberties of the governed.”

“The goal at the ...

Associated Law Firms

HoganWillig PLLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login