Fire Island Bed and Breakfast Sues Lloyd’s of London Syndicate for COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Fire Island, N.Y., bed and breakfast has filed a class action against a Lloyd’s of London Syndicate, demanding coverage for losses it sustained when it was no longer able to rent rooms to guests due to COVID-19 civil authority orders.

In a May 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Fire Island Retreat contends the orders trigger coverage under its policy, issued by defendants Brit Global Specialty USA Inc. and Lloyd’s of London.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 20 in response to ...

