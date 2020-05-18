STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Optometry Practice Sues Insurers for $2 Million in COVID-19 Business Losses

AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio optometry practice has sued its insurers after they denied its claim for business interruption coverage, arguing that COVID-19 civil authority orders caused it to sustain damages insured under its policy.

In a complaint removed on May 15 to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, System Optics Inc. d/b/a Novus Clinics says the orders triggered the policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority coverage.

System Optics accuses Twin City Fire Insurance Co. and its parent corporation Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. of breaching the policy by “arbitrarily” ...

Associated Law Firms

Carpenter Lipps & Leland

Sammon Law LLC

Steptoe & Johnson



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login