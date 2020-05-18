STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Restaurant Owners Sue Insurers in N.J. Federal Court for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
May 18, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. – The owners of three restaurants have sued their insurers in New Jersey federal court, demanding coverage for losses they have sustained due to civil closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a May 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Colby Restaurant Group Inc., BBR Lauderdale, LLC d/b/a TA Walk On’s Bistreaux, and SRG Southcenter, LLC d/b/a Twin Peaks say the orders triggered coverage under the policies’ business income, civil authority, and extra expense provisions.
Defendants are Utica National Insurance Group, Republic-Franklin Insurance Co., AmGUARD Insurance Co., ...
Associated Law Firms
Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd
Seeger Weiss
Associated Documents
Complaint