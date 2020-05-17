STORY FROM: Asbestos

La. Court Allows Asbestos Secondhand Exposure Claims Against Honeywell to Proceed

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has allowed for secondhand asbestos exposure claims to proceed against Honeywell, finding that the plaintiffs had established that danger from asbestos dust on its employees “was probable.”

In a May 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana denied Honeywell’s efforts to toss the claims. Four days later, the court issued two separate orders dismissing the plaintiffs’ consortium damages claims against Ametek Inc., and Borg-Warner Morse Tec LLC.

Jesse Hernandez said that his mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while working at the Avondale Shipyard ...

Associated Documents

Honeywell Order

Order of Clarification



