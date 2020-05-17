STORY FROM: Asbestos

Ky. Court Orders Limited Discovery on the Issue of Jurisdiction in Asbestos Case

OWENSBORO, Ky. –– A Kentucky federal court has ordered that parties conduct limited discovery on whether personal jurisdiction exists in an asbestos personal injury complaint, finding that more information was needed on the relationship between two companies named as third-party defendants.

In the May 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky asked the parties to report back within 120 days on whether Fras-le North America is the agent and alter ego of Fras-le S.A.

Plaintiff Jack Papineau said that he developed malignant mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing brake products he encountered while ...

