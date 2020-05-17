STORY FROM: Asbestos

Ill. Court Remands Asbestos Lawsuit, Notes Removing Defendant No Longer Involved in Case

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –– An Illinois court has remanded an asbestos personal injury action, noting that the removing defendant has since been dismissed from the lawsuit.

In the May 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois noted that it has expended “relatively minimal resources on this case.”

Plaintiffs Jack and Marilyn Merkle filed the underlying lawsuit, contending that Jack developed mesothelioma as a result of asbestos fibers brought home on the work clothing of his father, a mechanic at an auto dealership.

Jack Merkle said that he also later worked as an auto ...

