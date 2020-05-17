STORY FROM: Asbestos

La. Court Extends Expert Deadline in Asbestos Case, Will Look at Sanctioning Plaintiffs’ Counsel for ‘Lack of Candor’

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has extended expert deadlines in an asbestos case, concluding that while it takes issue with the plaintiffs’ counsel’s noncompliance and “lack of candor,” expert testimony is critical to the plaintiffs’ claims.

In the May 11 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana additionally stated that it would be scheduling a hearing to show cause why Wilson should not be sanctioned by the court.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Dorthea H. Melancon, the late wife of Leon Melancon Jr. The couple’s 14 children contended that their mother ...

