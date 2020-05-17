STORY FROM: Asbestos

Ind. Court Remands Asbestos Insurance Coverage Action, Finds In-State Defendants Proper Parties

INDIANAPOLIS –– An Indiana federal court has remanded an asbestos-related insurance coverage declaratory action, finding that realignment of the parties was not warranted and, as such, the in-state defendants were proper parties to the action.

In the May 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana found that the plaintiffs had established that they have a dispute with Great American Insurance Company, in addition to the umbrella insurance carrier defendants.

Dean Brothers Pumps Inc., Met-Pro Corp., Met-Pro Technologies LLC, and CECO Environmental Corp. filed the underlying complaint, seeking a declaratory judgment for coverage for underlying asbestos ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login