STORY FROM: Asbestos

Boiler Manufacturer Denied Summary Judgment by N.Y. Court in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A boiler manufacturer has been denied summary judgment in an asbestos case, after the New York court found that the plaintiff had established facts and conditions from which the defendant’s liability may be reasonably inferred.

In the May 7 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the company had failed to make a showing of entitlement to judgment as a matter of law.

Plaintiff Thomas L. Eckrich developed mesothelioma, contending that he encountered asbestos-containing products while working as a pollution control engineer for the New York City Department of Air Resource for ...

Associated Documents

Order



