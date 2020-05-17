STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Pittsburgh Eatery Sues Motorists Mutual, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
May 17, 2020
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Italian restaurant has sued Motorists Mutual Insurance Co., seeking coverage for losses it sustained when it was forced to cease all dine-in operations due to civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on May 14, DiAnoia’s Eatery LLC d/b/a DiAnoia’s Pizzeria Davide maintains that Motorists breached its policy when it denied the restaurant’s claim for “losses, damages, and expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
DiAnoia argues that it has lost $110,000 so far, and that the government’s ...
Associated Law Firms
Haggerty GOldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith
Jack Goodrich & Associates
Kohn Swift
Schmit Kramer
Associated Documents
Notice of Removal