Pittsburgh Eatery Sues Motorists Mutual, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Italian restaurant has sued Motorists Mutual Insurance Co., seeking coverage for losses it sustained when it was forced to cease all dine-in operations due to civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on May 14, DiAnoia’s Eatery LLC d/b/a DiAnoia’s Pizzeria Davide maintains that Motorists breached its policy when it denied the restaurant’s claim for “losses, damages, and expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

DiAnoia argues that it has lost $110,000 so far, and that the government’s ...

Associated Law Firms

Haggerty GOldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith

Jack Goodrich & Associates

Kohn Swift

Schmit Kramer



Associated Documents

Notice of Removal



