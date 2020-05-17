STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

St. Louis Dental Practice Hits Hartford Casualty with Proposed COVID-19 Class Action

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis dental practice has filed a proposed class action against its insurers, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it has sustained after government COVID-19 stay-at-home orders required it to perform emergency procedures only.

In a May 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Robert A. Levy D.M.D. LLC says the civil authority orders triggered coverage under its policy issued by Hartford Casualty Insurance Co.

“Despite the provision of business income coverage in its policies, Defendant is refusing to comply with its obligation to pay for business income ...

Associated Law Firms

Law Office of Richard S. Cornfeld LLC

The Bruning Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



