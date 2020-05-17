STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Dental Practice Sues Ohio Security for COVID-19-Related Business Interruption Losses
May 17, 2020
SEATTLE — A Bellvue, Wash. dental practice has filed a proposed class action against Ohio Security Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.
In a May 14 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Hirbod H. Rowshan DDS, P.S. says the orders triggered coverage under the policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.
In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, Washington Governor Jay Inslee ...
