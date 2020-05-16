STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Personal Care Products Council Asks MDL Court to Re-List Summary Judgement Motion

TRENTON, N.J. –– Personal Care Products Council has asked the MDL Court overseeing the national talcum powder coordinated docket to re-list its motion for summary judgment on the court’s docket.

In the May 13 letter written to Hon. Freda L. Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, PCPC noted that plaintiffs’ counsel have agreed to file its response to the motion no later than June 8.

PCPC will file its reply no later than June 22, the letter noted.

Personal Care Products Council filed its motion for summary judgment last year, arguing that, as a ...

